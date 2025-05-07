Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma presented a Rs 1 crore cheque to Nazareth Hospital in Shillong today as part of the state's newly launched healthcare funding program.

The payment represents the first installment of financial support under the Meghalaya Health Advancement Policy, which allocates Rs 2 crore to assist non-profit hospitals throughout the state.

"This marks the beginning of our Rs 2 crore financial aid initiative to support non-profit hospitals across the state," Sangma stated in a social media post on Wednesday.

"We thank Nazareth Hospital for serving our people with passion and compassion. We hope this support empowers them to continue making a meaningful impact in our community."

The funding initiative began earlier this week when Sangma delivered a similar Rs 1 crore payment to Holy Cross Hospital in Tura on May 5. These disbursements form part of a broader strategy to strengthen healthcare infrastructure at the community level.

"Through the Meghalaya Health Advancement Policy, Rs 2 crore is being given as financial aid to Non-Profit Hospitals in Meghalaya," the Chief Minister explained in an earlier statement.

During Sunday's presentation at Holy Cross Hospital, Sangma emphasized the critical role these institutions play in the state's healthcare ecosystem. "I'm happy to acknowledge the commendable contributions of Holy Cross Hospital, Tura by handing over a cheque amounting to Rs 1 crore as 1st installment to help them continue their quality healthcare service to the community," he said.

The Chief Minister described such healthcare facilities as "a backbone to our society" and characterised the funding as "our way of giving back to them for all their efforts."