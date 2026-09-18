Meghalaya CM greets Unitarian community on 139th Unitarian Day

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on September 18 extended greetings to the Unitarian community on the 139th Unitarian Day, highlighting the movement’s deep historical and cultural roots in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills.

The Unitarian movement in the region was founded by Hajom Kissor Singh, who conducted the first Unitarian service at his residence in Jowai on September 18, 1887.

In his message, Sangma said the occasion was an opportunity to recognise the Unitarian community’s contribution to preserving Meghalaya’s distinctive spiritual and cultural heritage while upholding values of faith, peace, reason, tolerance and service.

The Chief Minister also described the community’s enduring presence in the state as a reflection of Meghalaya’s pluralistic traditions, stressing the importance of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among people of different faiths.

The annual observance on September 18 commemorates Singh’s first Unitarian service in 1887 and marks the continuation of a spiritual tradition that has remained rooted in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills for nearly 140 years.

Sangma extended his warm wishes to the Unitarian community and expressed hope that the occasion would continue to inspire generations through its values of peace, faith and service.