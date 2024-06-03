Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed gratitude to the people of Arunachal Pradesh after the National People’s Party attained 5 seats in the assembly elections.

In a press release, the Meghalaya chief minister hailed the outcome attained by the NPP in the recent assembly elections in the state and congratulated the candidates and party leaders for their hard work.

He said, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the people of Arunachal Pradesh for having supported and voted in large numbers for the National People's Party in the recent assembly elections in the state. The party would like to congratulate and thank all the candidates who worked very hard during these elections and all the party leaders including the youth front, the women's front and all the members at the block level.”

Furthermore, CM Sangma also praised the state unit, including the president, secretary, and all the state office bearers for their efforts. “A special thanks also goes to our state unit comprising of our president, secretary, and all the state office bearers for all their hard work during these past few months,” he said.

Assuring that the party would continue to work towards the overall development of the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the entire Northeast region, the Meghalaya chief minister said, “We would also like to reiterate that the National People's Party would continue to work towards the overall development of the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the entire north-east region and our commitment, to ensuring that the issues related to Northeast are always taken up, has been further strengthen by the recent results in the Arunachal Pradesh state assembly elections.”

Earlier, CM Sangma had taken to the microblogging site X to congratulate the five newly elected MLAs in the state. He wrote, “Congratulations to our newly elected MLAs (Arunachal Pradesh) of the NPP family: 1. Thangwang Wangham ( Longding) 2. Namge Tesring ( Tawang) 3. Pesi Jilen ( Lirmoba) 4. Tapi Darang (Pasighat East) 5. Oni panyang( mariyang Geku) Congratulations to the State leaders, NPP.”