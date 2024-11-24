Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a commanding win in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Congratulate @narendramodi ji and the entire NDA team on the historic win in Maharashtra … — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 23, 2024

The BJP demonstrated exceptional performance, winning 132 of its 148 contested seats. Their alliance partners also showed strong results, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena securing 57 seats and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's NCP claiming 41 seats in the 288-member assembly.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi faced a significant setback. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) managed 20 seats, while Congress secured 16 and Sharad Pawar's NCP(SP) won just 10 seats.

At BJP headquarters, Prime Minister Modi celebrated the victory, describing it as a rejection of "negative and parivarvad politics." He criticised Congress, calling it a "parasitic party" that struggles to win elections independently and damages its alliance partners.

Humbled by the support of Gambegre people. The results of the by election have re enforced our commitment to the people of the constituency and the State as a whole. Long live NPP!! — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Sangma had additional cause for celebration as his wife, Mehtab Chandee A Sangma, made history by winning the Gambegre seat with a margin of 4,594 votes. Her victory ended Congress's decade-long dominance in the constituency.