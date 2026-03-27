Meghalaya CM hails PM Modi's fuel duty cut as vital relief amid West Asia crisis

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India for slashing the central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre for domestic use.

The move, prompted by the escalating situation in West Asia, promises immediate relief to households and businesses grappling with rising fuel costs.

Sangma quote retweeted the announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, stating: "Thank Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji and the Government of India for the decision to reduce central excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre for domestic consumption in view of the situation in West Asia. This timely step will bring significant relief to citizens across the country."

Sitharaman detailed the measures on X (formerly Twitter), emphasising consumer protection. "In view of the West Asia crisis, the central excise duty on petrol and diesel for domestic consumption has been reduced by ₹10 per litre each," she wrote.

"This will provide protection to consumers from rise in prices. Hon. PM [@narendramodi] has always ensured that citizens are protected from vagaries of supply and costs of essential goods."

To bolster domestic stocks, the government has also imposed export duties of Rs 21.5 per litre on diesel and Rs 29.5 per litre on aviation turbine fuel (ATF). Parliament has been duly notified. Analysts expect the duty cut to ease inflation pressures, with petrol prices potentially dropping by a similar margin at pumps, depending on state taxes.