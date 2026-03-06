Meghalaya CM hands appointment letters to nearly 3,000 police recruits

Conrad K. Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya, on March 5 distributed appointment letters to nearly 3,000 newly recruited personnel of the Meghalaya Police, describing the exercise as a major step toward strengthening law enforcement and governance in the state.

Addressing a programme in Tura, Sangma termed the event a historic and memorable occasion, noting that it marked one of the largest recruitment drives in the state’s history. He said the government views the recruitment as a moment of pride and emphasized that the exercise was conducted in a transparent and merit-based manner.

According to the Chief Minister, the recruitment drive drew an overwhelming response with more than 1.7 lakh candidates applying for the posts. Of these, close to 3,000 candidates were selected and issued appointment letters, marking what he described as a “big day” for the police department.

Officials said the recruitment covers 2,968 vacancies across various technical and service-oriented positions in the police force. Among the posts filled are 1,494 Armed Branch Constables and associated roles, followed by 720 Unarmed Branch Constables, 205 Multipurpose Response Operators and 195 firemen. The drive also includes UBSI, Driver Fireman, Driver Constable, operator and mechanic positions.

Sangma stressed that the role of the police is crucial in maintaining law and order, which he said is fundamental for development and progress. “Development cannot survive without law and order. Without peace and stability, nothing can move forward,” he said while urging the recruits to uphold discipline, fairness and integrity in the line of duty.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to strengthening the police force, the Chief Minister said the state administration would soon complete eight years in office, during which nearly 11,000 appointments and recruitments have been made across sectors.

Earlier, Idashisha Nongrang, Director General of Police of Meghalaya, welcomed the dignitaries and the newly recruited personnel at the ceremony. The programme began with a ceremonial salami and felicitation of dignitaries before the appointment letters were formally handed over in the presence of senior government and police officials.