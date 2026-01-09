Meghalaya CM hands over appointment letters to 76 newly recruited police sub-inspectors

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on January 9 handed over appointment letters to 76 newly appointed Sub-Inspectors of the Meghalaya Police at the 2nd Meghalaya Police Battalion in Goeragre.

The 76 officers were selected from a pool of over 21,000 applicants through what the Chief Minister described as a rigorous and highly competitive recruitment process. Congratulating the recruits, Sangma said they had earned their positions through merit, perseverance and hard work.

Addressing the new batch of Sub-Inspectors, the Chief Minister urged them to serve the people with passion and compassion, and to remain unwaveringly loyal to their duty. He reminded them that the authority vested in them must be exercised with humanity and sensitivity.

Sangma also cautioned the officers against allowing power or position to influence their conduct, stressing that integrity and ethical behaviour are fundamental to policing. He expressed confidence that the newly appointed Sub-Inspectors would uphold the honour and dignity of the people and the state while discharging their responsibilities.

Wishing the officers the very best for their careers, the Chief Minister said their role would be crucial in maintaining law and order and strengthening public trust in the police force.