News
 Meghalaya
Meghalaya CM hands over CMSDF sanctions to entrepreneurs, educational institutions and community organisations

Meghalaya CM hands over CMSDF sanctions to entrepreneurs, educational institutions and community organisations

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on July 1 handed over CMSDF sanctions to entrepreneurs, educational institutions, women organisations and community members. The assistance is aimed at supporting livelihoods, education, women's empowerment and community welfare across Meghalaya.

Advertisement
Meghalaya CM hands over CMSDF sanctions to entrepreneurs, educational institutions and community organisations
Story highlights
  • Financial assistance targets development initiatives across sectors and communities in Meghalaya
  • The fund aims to promote entrepreneurship and create sustainable livelihood opportunities
  • Educational institutions are set to receive support for stronger infrastructure and growth

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on July 1 handed over sanctions under the Chief Minister's Special Development Fund (CMSDF) to entrepreneurs, educational institutions, women organisations and members of various communities.

The financial assistance is aimed at supporting development initiatives, promoting entrepreneurship, strengthening educational institutions and empowering community-based organisations across the state.

Sharing the update, the Chief Minister reiterated the state government's commitment to fostering inclusive growth by extending financial support to individuals and organisations contributing to Meghalaya's socio-economic development.

The CMSDF is designed to assist deserving beneficiaries and support projects that generate livelihoods, improve educational infrastructure, empower women and strengthen community welfare across Meghalaya.

Edited By: Silpirani Kalita
Published On: Jul 01, 2026
POST A COMMENT
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement