Meghalaya CM hands over CMSDF sanctions to youth, educational institutions, women’s groups

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma handed over various sanctions under the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund (CMSDF) to youth groups, educational institutions, entrepreneurs and women’s organisations in Tura.

During the programme, the Chief Minister also interacted with members of the public from different parts of the Garo Hills region and heard their concerns and development-related issues.

The sanctions under the CMSDF are aimed at supporting initiatives and activities involving different sections of society, including youth, educational institutions, entrepreneurs and women’s organisations.

The interaction provided an opportunity for people from across Garo Hills to directly engage with the Chief Minister and raise matters concerning their respective communities.