Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma emphasised the critical role of indigenous knowledge preservation during a national seminar held in Shillong yesterday. The event, focused on Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), was organised by Lady Keane College's IQAC with support from the Chief Minister's Special Grant.

"Indian and Indigenous Knowledge Systems have withstood the test of time and are recognised globally for their sustainable and holistic approaches," Sangma stated during his address at the seminar.

The Chief Minister underscored how IKS has made substantial contributions across multiple disciplines including science, Ayurveda, mathematics, astronomy, and philosophy. He particularly stressed the ongoing relevance of traditional institutions in modern governance structures.

"I encourage the younger generation to take pride in their heritage and play an active role in preserving and promoting indigenous knowledge for future generations," Sangma remarked.

The seminar provided a platform for scholars and participants to explore the continued significance of traditional knowledge systems in contemporary society, serving as both a cultural preservation effort and an acknowledgement of indigenous wisdom's practical applications in today's world.