Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma attended the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, where he emphasised the need to harness the Northeast's immense potential for growth.

He highlighted that the region must play a pivotal role in India's journey toward becoming a 'Viksit Bharat'.

During the programme, which aims to catalyse Northeast's progress for developed country, the Meghalaya chief minister extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government of India for support to the region.

He stated that the Union has ensured agriculture, tourism and infrastructure growth for the region in the last ten years.

At the event, CM Sangma expressed his delight on meeting SHGs and entrepreneurs of Meghalaya while touring the venue site and also purchased their products.