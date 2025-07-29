Meghalaya CM highlights Rs 5,000 crore investment in road infra over 7 years

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday announced that the state government has invested more than Rs 5,000 crore in road infrastructure over the past seven years, marking a significant stride in strengthening connectivity and economic growth in the state.

Speaking at a public gathering in Resubelpara, North Garo Hills, Sangma said the large-scale investment is part of a long-term developmental vision focused on enhancing infrastructure, empowering women, and generating youth employment opportunities.

"Road connectivity is fundamental to growth," Sangma stated. "In the past seven years, our government has sanctioned and executed road and bridge projects worth over ₹5,000 crore, many of which have been critical in linking rural communities to markets, schools, and healthcare."



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He highlighted key road development projects such as the Chidaret to Thapa Bazar and Bajengdoba to Resubelpara routes, which he said have played a vital role in improving local trade and easing transportation for farmers and small businesses.

Sangma also underlined the present government’s commitment to rapid infrastructure expansion, asserting, "What was not done in 20 years, we’ve tried to achieve in just seven."

He further noted that Meghalaya’s rural producers are now exporting organic fruits, fertilisers, and seeds to international markets like Dubai, attributing the achievement to the government’s focus on grassroots entrepreneurship.