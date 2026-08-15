Meghalaya CM hoists National Flag at residence on 80th Independence Day
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma hoisted the National Flag at his residence on the country's 80th Independence Day. He said the occasion should reinforce unity, peace and harmony across communities and the Northeast.
- Members of the Chief Minister's Office staff were present at the event
- Sangma stressed unity and harmony across the Northeast and the nation
- He said national celebrations should bridge differences of region and background
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on August 15 hoisted the National Flag at his residence in the presence of members of the Chief Minister’s Office staff on the occasion of the country’s 80th Independence Day.
Speaking on the occasion, Sangma emphasised the importance of unity, harmony, peace and brotherhood among people across the Northeast and the country as a whole.
He said the spirit of Independence Day should strengthen the bonds that unite people beyond differences of community, region and background, while calling for continued efforts to preserve peace and harmony.
Sangma also extended his warm Independence Day greetings to the people and urged everyone to uphold the values of togetherness and mutual respect.
He concluded his message with “Jai Hind”.
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