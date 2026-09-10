Meghalaya CM holds CM Connect programme in Rongara, highlights development initiatives

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma held a CM Connect programme at Rongara in South Garo Hills, providing residents with a direct platform to share their views, suggestions and developmental concerns with the state government.

Sangma said direct engagement with citizens is an essential part of public service and helps the government better understand the priorities and challenges of people at the grassroots. He acknowledged that not every issue can be resolved immediately, but said listening to citizens is crucial to working towards meaningful solutions.

During the programme, the Chief Minister highlighted the progress of several development initiatives in South Garo Hills, including the newly inaugurated Rongara C&RD Block. He said the Siju and Chokpot C&RD Blocks are also scheduled to be inaugurated soon.

Sangma further said that across Meghalaya, 56 C&RD Blocks have either been newly constructed or renovated as part of efforts to strengthen administrative infrastructure and improve public service delivery in rural areas.

As part of the programme, Maternal and Child Care Kits were also distributed to beneficiaries as the initiative was launched in the Siju-Rongara area. The Chief Minister said the initiative would subsequently be extended across the state.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to grassroots engagement, Sangma said the administration would continue working to remain connected, accessible and responsive to the people.

The CM Connect programme provided an opportunity for residents to directly communicate their developmental needs and priorities while also informing them about ongoing and upcoming government initiatives in the region.