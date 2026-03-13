Meghalaya CM holds meet to rebuild trust in Garo Hills; MP meets governor after violence

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on March 12 held a meeting with party leaders and workers to discuss steps to restore peace and rebuild trust among communities in the Garo Hills region following recent violence linked to elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).



Sangma, who is also the national president of the National People's Party (NPP), said the meeting focused on how party members could work together to promote harmony across the region.



“We held a meeting with our party leaders and workers to discuss how the party members can work together to ensure peace and rebuild trust among different communities across Garo Hills,” the chief minister said in a post on X.



He added that the meeting began and ended with prayers for peace and unity. “We started and ended the meeting with a prayer for peace and unity. May God guide and see us through this difficult situation,” he said.



The meeting comes in the wake of violence that erupted earlier this week in Tura during protests linked to the GHADC elections. Two persons were killed in police firing during clashes in the Chibinang area of West Garo Hills on Tuesday.



The unrest led to incidents of arson, vandalism and looting, with miscreants torching shops, damaging roadside market sheds and attacking several properties, including a political party office.



Authorities imposed curfew in West Garo Hills and neighbouring East Garo Hills districts, while additional security forces were deployed in sensitive areas to prevent further escalation. The curfew in West Garo Hills has been extended until March 14 with limited relaxation to allow residents to purchase essential items.



Meanwhile, Member of Parliament from Tura, Saleng A Sangma, met Governor CH Vijaya Shankar in Shillong to discuss the fallout of the violence and measures needed to restore peace and normalcy.



Sangma said the discussion focused on analysing the issues that triggered the unrest, particularly concerns over the participation of non-tribal candidates in the GHADC electoral process, and exploring ways to resolve the matter through dialogue and constitutional procedures.



The controversy intensified after the Meghalaya High Court struck down a government notification that had made Scheduled Tribe certificates mandatory for filing nominations in the council polls. The notification had sought to bar non-tribal candidates from contesting the elections, a move that departed from a practice that had continued for decades.



The MP said the governor stressed that any legislation or notification must strictly follow the rules and procedures laid down under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.



Sangma also raised concerns about alleged illegal infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals, including Rohingyas, into the state and called for stronger vigilance and improved border security.



Appealing for calm, the MP said the state government, police and church leaders had acted responsibly during the unrest and played a key role in preventing further escalation of violence in the region.