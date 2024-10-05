Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on October 5 held a review meeting in light of the flash floods which have caused havoc across the state, particularly the South Garo Hills and West Garo Hills districts.

The incessant rainfall which has been lashing the state since Friday midnight has led to floods and landslides in Dalu area of West Garo Hills. Meanwhile, the plain belt areas of Gasuapara in South Garo Hills have also been badly affected, where a bridge was also washed away.

On the other hand, the Meghalaya chief minister has announced ex-gratia for the next of the kin of the three people who lost their lives in Dalu due to the disaster.

In a bid to ensure that relief operations are carried out in the affected areas of the state, Chief Minister Sangma directed the administration to seek assistance from the government.

Seven persons were also killed in Hatiasia Songma village which falls under Gasuapara PS in South Garo Hills after they were buried under a landslide.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is carrying out search and rescue operations in the area.

Meanwhile, road communications from Dalu to Baghmara and other places have been disrupted due to multiple landslides, pertaining to which the Meghalaya CM directed the administration to identify alternative routes to restore road communication in Dalu – Baghmara area.

Furthermore, the chief minister also ordered the construction of wooden bridges which were washed away and damaged amid the rainfall, recommending Bailey bridge technology for the construction.

The Bailey bridge technology is a modular, prefab, truss bridge design that allows quick assembly and easy transportation.

During the review meeting, CM Sangma informed that all wooden bridges have been identified in the state and will be replaced with new constructions.

Officials also informed that electricity will be restored in most parts of the region by today, under directions given by the chief minister, aiming to ease public life and ensure adequate relief operation.

Chief Minister Sangma has also asked the administration to be on high alert and cooperate with officials to continuously monitor the situation.