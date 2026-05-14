Meghalaya CM holds talks with community leaders on civic issues in Shillong

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday, May 14, said community leaders from several localities across the Greater Shillong Area raised concerns over civic infrastructure and public services during the CM Connect programme held in Shillong.

According to the chief minister, Rangbah Shnongs and local community heads highlighted issues related to water supply, drainage systems, street lighting, CCTV coverage, road conditions and frequent power interruptions in their respective areas.

Officials from multiple government departments also attended the interaction and shared updates on ongoing projects and interventions aimed at addressing the problems raised by residents.

Sangma said the government is focusing on “better coordination and clearer accountability” among departments and agencies to improve the pace of implementation and reduce delays in public works. He added that the state is working on an integrated monitoring mechanism to streamline the execution of infrastructure projects.

The chief minister also briefed community leaders about preparations for the upcoming National Games and the long-term sports infrastructure projects being developed in Shillong, Tura and Jowai. He said the projects are aimed at creating “greater opportunities for our youth”.

Sangma thanked the community leaders for “sharing their concerns” and said such interactions would help the government serve people “more efficiently”.