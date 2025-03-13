Authorities have seized more than 225 cubic metres of illegal timber over the past two years, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma revealed during today's Budget Session.

Responding to questions from MLA Rupa Marak regarding illegal sawmill operations in the Chibinang area, Sangma stated, "The total quantity of illegal timber seized during 2023-2024 is 190.8408 cum and 2024-2025 is 35.75 cum."

The Chief Minister confirmed that two illegal sawmills detected in the Chibinang area during 2023-24 "were closed down." He further noted that the Forest Department has filed 101 offence reports against timber smugglers over the last five years.

The names of individuals booked and charge-sheeted were tabled in the House, with the government pledging continued vigilance against illegal logging operations.