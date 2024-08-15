Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma hoisted two high-mast national flags in Shillong on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day. The first flag stands tall with a mast height of 100 feet, facing Police Bazar, while the second flag, at 52.5 feet, is positioned in front of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly (Administrative Block), Khyndailad.

Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker, Thomas A Sangma and Commissioner & Secretary, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Andrew Simons were also present at the ceremony.

The Independence Day celebration was also graced by the presence of Cabinet Ministers Marcuise N Marak and A.L. Hek, along with officers and staff of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

The event also featured a special musical performance by The Aroha Choir, dedicated to honoring the freedom fighters of the country and the state.

Expressing his pride and joy, Speaker Thomas A Sangma remarked, "Today, on this Independence Day, I am very proud to be unfurling the first high-mast national flags in the State." He added that this is a proud moment for the people of Shillong and the state of Meghalaya, and that the sight of the national flag soaring high will undoubtedly evoke a deep sense of patriotism in everyone.

Meanwhile, CM Sangma took to the microblogging site X and wrote, "Our pride as Indians lies in our flag, our identity. I am elated to hoist the Tricolour, which will stand 100 feet high, installed at the Administrative Building of the Old Meghalaya Assembly in Police Bazar, Shillong."