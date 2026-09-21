Meghalaya CM inaugurates 50-bed extension at Tura District Maternity & Child Hospital

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the extension of the District Maternity & Child Hospital in Tura, adding a new 50-bed wing and increasing the hospital’s overall capacity to 150 beds.

The expanded facility includes Garo Hills’ first public Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), an upgraded Special Newborn Care Unit, a dedicated oxygen plant and staff quarters for medical specialists.

Sangma said the expansion will strengthen access to timely and specialised maternal and newborn healthcare for people across Garo Hills, enabling patients to receive quality treatment closer to home.

According to the Chief Minister, maternal deaths in Meghalaya have declined by more than half in five years, from 244 to 107. He said the expansion of the Tura facility would further strengthen the state’s capacity to provide specialised care to mothers and newborns.

The facility is also being positioned as part of the state’s Mission 1,000 Days, which focuses on the health, nutrition and development of children from pregnancy through their first two years of life.

Sangma said the expansion represents another step towards strengthening healthcare infrastructure in Garo Hills, alongside improvements in connectivity, infrastructure, livelihoods and other opportunities.

The Chief Minister dedicated the expanded facility to the people of Garo Hills, describing it as an important addition to Meghalaya’s healthcare infrastructure.