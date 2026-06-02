Meghalaya CM inaugurates 50 KW solar plant at Shillong school, highlights push for energy Independence

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on June 2, inaugurated a 50 KW Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Plant at St. Mary's Higher Secondary School in Shillong under the state's Chief Minister's Solar Mission.

Speaking on the occasion, Sangma said the initiative goes beyond the installation of solar panels, as it includes battery backup systems designed to ensure uninterrupted power supply even during prolonged periods of rainfall.

According to the Chief Minister, the 50 KW solar installation is expected to help the school save more than Rs 45,000 per month in electricity expenses while encouraging students to adopt responsible and sustainable energy practices.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress made by the institution, Sangma said the school has become nearly self-reliant in meeting its energy requirements through solar power. He added that the government aims to make the institution fully energy-independent and completely off the grid in the coming years.

Highlighting the achievements of the CM Solar Mission, the Chief Minister said that over 1.5 MW of solar power generation capacity has already been installed across nearly 700 schools in Meghalaya. He further informed that work on solar installations in another 1,300 schools will commence soon.

"Our vision is not just to power institutions but to create a culture of sustainability," Sangma said, adding that schools could eventually contribute surplus electricity to surrounding communities through net metering systems.