Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on October 27 inaugurated the Brington Buhai Lyngdoh Memorial Hall at Laitlyngkot, the birthplace of former Chief Minister B. B. Lyngdoh, on the occasion of his 23rd death anniversary.

Fondly remembered as the Father of Coalition Politics, B. B. Lyngdoh made significant contributions to Meghalaya’s political history, including the statehood movement, institution-building and efforts to maintain political stability.

The inauguration honoured Lyngdoh’s life, leadership and enduring legacy. The memorial hall is intended to help preserve his contributions to the state and inspire future generations through his vision and public service.