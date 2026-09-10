Meghalaya CM inaugurates Block Integrated Development Complex in Rongara

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated the Block Integrated Development Complex of the Rongara C&RD Block in South Garo Hills, marking another step towards strengthening administrative infrastructure in the state’s rural areas.

Sangma said the state government has undertaken major infrastructure upgrades across Meghalaya over the past three years, with all 56 C&RD Blocks in the state now either renovated or provided with new buildings.

He said the strengthening of block-level infrastructure is aimed at bringing administration closer to the people, particularly those living in rural and border areas.

The Chief Minister urged the Block Development Officer (BDO) and staff at Rongara to serve people with compassion and ensure that government schemes and welfare programmes reach the intended beneficiaries effectively.

He emphasised the importance of responsive grassroots administration, particularly in remote areas, and said improved infrastructure should translate into better delivery of public services.

The inauguration of the Rongara complex is part of the broader effort to modernise administrative facilities across Meghalaya and improve government outreach at the block level.