Meghalaya CM inaugurates Centre of Excellence for Eri weaving in Ri Bhoi

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated a Centre of Excellence for Eri weaving at the Integrated Textile Tourism Complex at Ri Sai, Nongpoh, as part of the celebrations marking National Handloom Day and the culmination of National Handloom Week.

The Centre aims to preserve and promote the traditional skills and techniques of Eri weaving and pass the craft on to future generations.

The Integrated Textile Tourism Complex at Ri Sai brings together various aspects of Meghalaya’s indigenous textile heritage, including an Ahimsa Silk training and design centre, restaurant, cottages and retail plaza.

Sangma interacted with weavers, spinners and rearers during the programme and highlighted the importance of supporting traditional artisans and creating sustainable opportunities around indigenous crafts.

He said Umden-Diwon and Ri Bhoi are emerging as important hubs for Meghalaya’s indigenous textile traditions, combining craft, culture, cuisine, trade and tourism.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting weavers and ensuring that Meghalaya’s traditional textile heritage continues to thrive and reaches future generations.