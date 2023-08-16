Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on August 16 inaugurated the State’s first bio fertilizer unit in Kyiem village of the East Khasi Hills district of the state.

The plant aims to further promote organic practices and ensure an adequate supply of organic fertilizers.

Inaugurating the plant, he said that the biofertilizer unit will support the state government's initiative to transition towards organic agriculture.

"Our objective is to promote organic farming across the state, and this bio fertilizer unit is a key component of that strategy," he added.

The Chief Minister also emphasized that providing a consistent and affordable supply of organic fertilizers is essential to realize the goals of the organic movement.

"Organic farming relies on the availability of organic fertilizers. If we fail to ensure their accessibility in the right quantities, at the right prices, and at the right time, our efforts are in vain," he added.

At present, the state's demand for organic fertilizers stands at approximately 25,000 metric tonnes. As organic farming gains traction and expands across various regions, this demand is anticipated to increase steadily.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the newly established bio-fertilizer unit would play a vital role in catering to the evolving demands of the region and the entire state.

He further informed me that the plant is part of the larger mission to promote organic cultivation and protect the environment.

Sangma also reiterated the Government's mission to achieve its organic farming objectives. "This biofertilizer plant symbolizes our commitment to organic agriculture. It is a testament to our resolve to build a more sustainable future for our state," he asserted.