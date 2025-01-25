Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the First Referral Unit (FRU) at the Ranikor Community Health Center (CHC) in South West Khasi Hills District.

The newly-launched FRU offers comprehensive emergency obstetric care, surgical services, and critical care, prioritising the safety and well-being of mothers, infants, and individuals.

The decision to upgrade CHCs to FRUs taken by the state government aims to bridge the gap in healthcare delivery, reducing the burden on district and tertiary hospitals.

The Ranikor FRU is among the five facilities activated in the first phase, along with Mawphlang, Bhoirymbong, Pynursla, and Resubelpara.

Meanwhile, in the pipeline for the second phase are six additional CHCs, including Namdong, Riangdo, Patharkhmah, Selsella, Phulbari, and Dalu.

During his visit to Ranikor, the chief minister also met and interacted with the residents of villages to listen, engage and find solutions to their grievances. The interactions marked the CM's momentum for public outreach.

During the interactions, the people raised various issues to which immediate solutions were arrived at for some with the presence of officials and heads of departments. Regarding the complex issues, the chief minister directed the officials to timely redress the same.

The CM Connect programme which was held at Ranikor is the 6th such public outreach done by CM Sangma with the last one held in Nongstoin, on December 2024.

During the event, the Meghalaya CM said that the government is of the people and initiatives like the CM Connect ensures accountability and efficiency of the government machinery.