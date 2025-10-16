Meghalaya CM inaugurates football turf, stresses sports as tool for youth growth

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated an artificial football turf at Madan Centre Playground in Nongkrem on October 16, highlighting the state's push to expand sports infrastructure under the Khelo India scheme.

Taking to Twitter, Sangma emphasised that more than 70 per cent of Meghalaya's sports facilities have been constructed within the past seven years. The government is now working to strengthen grassroots sports participation through block-level leagues aimed at increasing youth involvement in physical activities.

The Chief Minister called on community leaders to work together in addressing critical challenges facing young people, including substance abuse, social media influence, and joblessness. He stressed that sports investment could help build character, discipline, and resilience among youth, preparing them for leadership roles.

Sangma also attended the closing ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Nongkrem Government Upper Primary School, which marked 75 years of educational service to the community.

During the event, the Chief Minister announced financial support from the CM's Special Development Fund for establishing a computer lab and smart classroom at the school, responding to requests submitted by the institution. The government will also provide musical instruments to support students' creative development and enable music education as part of a comprehensive learning approach.

Sangma congratulated teachers, students, alumni, and supporters who have contributed to the school's legacy over the decades.