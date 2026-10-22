Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated the Gambegre Integrated Block Development Complex, aimed at strengthening rural infrastructure and bringing public services closer to residents.

In a post on X, Sangma expressed gratitude to Gambegre’s Aking Nokma, Chekme Ch. Marak, for generously donating land for the block office, appreciating her contribution to the development initiative.

The Chief Minister said that, for the first time in Meghalaya’s history, all 56 Community and Rural Development (C&RD) blocks are being upgraded with modern infrastructure.

He said the government aims to transform these complexes into integrated service centres by leveraging technology to make public services more accessible, efficient and citizen-friendly.

A CM Connect Centre will also be established at Gambegre to help residents access government schemes and services and seek grievance redressal.

The initiative is part of the state government’s broader effort to strengthen rural administrative infrastructure and improve the delivery of public services across Meghalaya.