Meghalaya CM inaugurates Integrated Hospitality & Sports Complex in Shillong ahead of 39th National Games

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on May 30 inaugurated the Integrated Hospitality & Sports Complex at the J.N. Sports Complex in Shillong, describing it as a landmark achievement in the state's sporting infrastructure development.

The facility has been developed under the Meghalaya Eco-Tourism Infrastructure Development Project with support from the New Development Bank and is expected to serve as a key venue for the 39th National Games, which Meghalaya will host.

Sharing the development on X, Sangma said the world-class facility reflects what “determined governance, strategic planning, and relentless execution” can achieve.

Highlighting the state's growing investment in sports, the Chief Minister noted that when his government assumed office in 2018, Meghalaya's total annual expenditure on sports stood at just Rs 65 crore. In contrast, he pointed out that the newly inaugurated Integrated Multipurpose Indoor Hall alone has been developed at a cost of Rs 132.9 crore.

“This is an investment in the future of sports, talent and aspiration in Meghalaya. We dedicate it to our youth,” Sangma said.

The Chief Minister added that the state government remains committed to creating world-class infrastructure to nurture young athletes, promote sporting excellence and provide greater opportunities for youth across Meghalaya.

The inauguration marks a significant step in Meghalaya's preparations for the National Games and reinforces the state's vision of emerging as a major sporting hub in the Northeast and the country.