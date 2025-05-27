Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated the mini synthetic turf and hosted a mini CM-Connect event at the Rongrenggre playground in Williamnagar.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to engage directly with people across the state, the CM stated on his official X handle, “Grateful for the chance to travel around the state, meet people face-to-face, hear their concerns, and do my best to help make things better for them.”

The event also featured an exhibition football match between East Garo Hills and West Garo Hills, which the CM attended.

Inaugurated the Mini Synthetic Turf and held a Mini CM-Connect at Rongrenggre playground, Williamnagar.



Grateful for the chance to travel around the state, meet people face-to-face, hear their concerns, and do my best to help make things better for them



Also watched the… pic.twitter.com/N1vbpZkA0p — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 27, 2025

During the day, CM Sangma inspected the ongoing construction of the Dama Chiring bridge at Masa Akong in Williamnagar. The inspection came after concerns raised by Minister Marcuise Marak.

The chief minister directed the construction firm to expedite the work and submit daily progress reports, warning that “any further delay will lead to blacklisting,” as posted on his official X handle.

He also inspected the Williamnagar Civil Hospital and interacted with the staff. He reviewed the requirements for the overall upgradation and strengthening of the hospital.