Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to the microblogging site X to announce the inauguration of the Najing Bazar Urban Complex in Tura. The complex, which also includes provisions for parking, marks a completion of a project initiated in 2009 but left unfinished until its revival in 2020.

In his statement, Sangma expressed his satisfaction in seeing the project come to fruition, emphasizing its importance in the broader infrastructure development plans for Tura. The Najing Bazar Urban Complex is poised to provide a conducive environment for local vendors and cater to the needs of the community.

This announcement follows another significant initiative by Chief Minister Sangma on February 15, wherein he launched the 'CM Connect' platform. This digital platform serves as a centralized hub for citizens to file complaints, access information about government schemes, and seek resolution for their grievances in a time-bound manner.

Sangma described 'CM Connect' as an omnichannel platform designed to streamline communication between the government and the public. With features such as voice calls, data communication, chat support, and WhatsApp integration, the platform aims to provide citizens with a seamless experience for addressing their concerns.

Under this scheme, each department is assigned a nodal officer responsible for overseeing the resolution process. Complaints are logged into a backend software system, where they are categorized and assigned for resolution. Sangma highlighted the accountability aspect, noting that unresolved complaints would be flagged for attention.

Furthermore, the platform offers a comprehensive dashboard displaying issues based on sector, region, constituency, and district, enabling effective monitoring of pending matters. Any delays in addressing complaints beyond stipulated timelines will be promptly identified and addressed.