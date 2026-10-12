Meghalaya CM inaugurates New Jirang C&RD Block Office in Patharkhmah

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated the new Jirang Community and Rural Development (C&RD) Block Office, also known as the Block Integrated Development Complex (BIDC), at Patharkhmah under Jirang constituency.

The inauguration was attended by footballer Ribansi Jamu, a member of India’s Under-20 football team, who was invited to perform the honours. The foundation stone for the new block office had been laid a few years ago.

Speaking about the state government’s development initiatives, Sangma said Meghalaya was investing in modern block offices to improve public access to government schemes and strengthen service delivery at the grassroots level.

Highlighting development works in Ri-Bhoi district, the Chief Minister said more than 184 projects worth over ₹1,847 crore were being implemented in the district.

He also announced that ₹4.50 crore had been approved for the construction of a new block office for the Mawhati C&RD Block. The initiative aims to ensure that every block in Ri-Bhoi has a proper office to serve the needs of its people.

Sangma thanked the people of Jirang for their continued support and said the new block office, along with other development initiatives across Jirang and Ri-Bhoi, was dedicated to the aspirations of local communities.

The inauguration marks another step in the state government’s efforts to strengthen administrative infrastructure and improve access to public services in rural Meghalaya.