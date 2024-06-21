Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on June 21, inaugurated the Mallangkona Police Outpost in West Khasi Hills district, stating that having an outpost in an area close to the border with Assam will instill in people a sense of security and prevent untoward incidents. He further added that the governments of both states are working to resolve areas of differences.

“The state government is actively engaged with the government of Assam to resolve the areas of differences and we are working on resolving the next six areas of differences,” he said.

Assuring that the safety and security of the people of the state is of utmost priority to the government, CM Sangma said that the government is aware of the difficulties faced by the people living in border areas and assured that the government is doing its best to address the issues and make the lives of the people in border areas better.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, MLA, R Momin, DGP Meghalaya, Idashisha Nongrang, MDC Gigur Myrthong and other senior officials of the police department were in attendance.

Delivering the inaugural address, the Meghalaya chief minister said, “This has been a long pending demand of the people of Mallangkona to have a police outpost. This establishment of a new police outpost sends a very strong message that safety and security of our people is important,” said Conrad Sangma.

He also said that in other critical locations across the state similar police setups would be put in place to ensure protection of the citizens.

He also informed that the new Mallangkona Police Outpost was constructed through the PIRF fund which is now made available to the Superintendents of Police to have a flexible fund where they can utilise to repair, have new constructions at their own district level without having to take any approval from the state government.

Sangma lauded the role of the people of Mallangkona who came forward to help the government by working as labourers and even providing building materials.

“This is a very good and great example of the society coming together and sending a very strong message to the state. I would like to encourage other locations where such projects come up for the community to come forward and be part of the project. It sends a very strong message,” said the chief minister.



Newly appointed DGP of Meghalaya, Idashisha Nongrang in her speech said that for the first time she visited the Mallangkona area along the Assam- Meghalaya border and she is happy that the people of the area are very peaceful.

The Superintendent of Police, West Khasi Hills District Bikram Sangma in his speech said that the outpost covering total 19 villages and the outpost adjacent with Assam's Kamrup District and also the people of the area are very peaceful.

Sangma also emphasised the implementation of the PIRF scheme in various police stations, outposts except the Langpih police outpost barricade, which is yet not developed. It is worth mentioning that the Langpih Out Post is situated along the Assam Meghalaya border which connects with Assam's Kamrup District.

The Mallangkona Police Outpost was established in 2019. By investing Rs 17.5 lakhs the outpost building has been constructed under the Police Infrastructure Renovation Fund (PIRF) scheme at Mallangkona village under Mawsynrut Civil Sub-Division.