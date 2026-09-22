Meghalaya CM inaugurates rehabilitation centre in Tura, launches SOPs for substance abuse facilities

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on September 22 inaugurated the SEWA Inland–DREAM Rehabilitation Centre at Ballongre-Gambagre in Tura, West Garo Hills, and launched standard operating procedures (SOPs) for rehabilitation centres in the state.

The centre has been established under the Drug Reduction, Elimination and Action Mission (DREAM), the state government's mission aimed at addressing substance abuse through prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and community participation. The government had approved DREAM in 2023 as a mission-mode initiative to work towards a drug-free Meghalaya.

Sangma said the mission brings together the police, health, social welfare, district administration, youth departments and local communities in a coordinated response to substance abuse.

"This new rehabilitation centre is an important step in strengthening support, care and recovery for those affected by substance abuse," Sangma said in a post on social media on Tuesday.

He also said the government would continue to work towards "a healthier, safer and more supportive Meghalaya", while highlighting the importance of placing citizens and contributors at the centre of government programmes.

The launch of the SOPs comes after the state constituted a committee in January 2026 to standardise the functioning of rehabilitation centres across Meghalaya.

The state government has been expanding its focus on rehabilitation alongside enforcement and awareness under DREAM. Meghalaya's Social Welfare Department has also been involved in the treatment, rehabilitation and management of de-addiction centres under the mission.

During his visit to Tura, Sangma also handed over sanctions under the Chief Minister's Special Development Fund (CMSDF) to youth groups, educational institutions, entrepreneurs and women's organisations.

He also met members of the public from different parts of the Garo Hills region.