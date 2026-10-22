Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on October 22 has inaugurated the renovated building of Rimrangpara Higher Secondary School, alongside local MLA Dr. M. Chandee A. Sangma.

The renovation work was supported with Rs 14 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund (CMSDF), according to the Chief Minister.

Sangma said education remains a key priority for the state, with Rs 4,000 crore allocated annually to the sector. Under Mission Education, more than 2,000 schools across Meghalaya have been upgraded, with continued efforts to improve infrastructure, support teachers and strengthen learning outcomes.

The Chief Minister also highlighted improvements in educational indicators, stating that Meghalaya’s SSLC pass percentage had risen to 86.84 per cent this year, while the state’s Performance Grading Index (PGI) score had improved to 525.71.

He said initiatives such as CM IMPACT and CM IMPACT Plus were aimed at improving access to quality education for children across the state.

Sangma reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening the education system and ensuring that children, regardless of their location, have opportunities to learn and succeed.