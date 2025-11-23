Meghalaya CM inaugurates retreat centre, pledges foreign language training for nursing students

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the Care For India (CFI) Centre at Nonglum, Umroi, in Ri Bhoi District on November 22, announcing plans to introduce foreign language training at the organisation's nursing college.

The new retreat centre will provide a space for visitors to unwind and reflect, whilst the nursing college continues to deliver quality education to students from Meghalaya and across the North East.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sangma highlighted the state government's intention to partner with CFI to offer foreign language courses within the institute. The initiative aims to help young people access overseas employment opportunities in the healthcare sector and provide financial support to their families.

"We look forward to partnering with them to introduce foreign language training within the institute, enabling our young people to explore overseas employment opportunities and support their families," Sangma said in a statement posted on social media.

The Chief Minister emphasised that nursing and healthcare services are creating significant employment prospects for the region's youth. He expressed gratitude to CFI for establishing these opportunities and noted that the collaboration would "strengthen and advance our shared mission of empowering the youth and serving our communities."

The nursing college at Umroi has been providing professional training to students seeking careers in healthcare, a sector that continues to expand employment possibilities in the region.