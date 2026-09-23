Meghalaya CM inaugurates Rs 121 crore second phase of Shillong Technology Park

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on September 23 inaugurated the second phase of the Shillong Technology Park at New Shillong Township in Umsawli, developed at a cost of Rs 121 crore.

The second phase has around 1.8 lakh square feet of technology space, with the Chief Minister saying its near-full occupancy even before the inauguration reflected growing demand for Grade-A technology infrastructure in Shillong.

Sangma said the presence of Meghalaya-based companies alongside multinational firms showed that the technology park was enabling local businesses to cater to international clients.

"This is real. The signing of the agreement is real. The jobs we are creating are real. We don't want big stories and big MoUs. We will do a few things but do them well," he said.

The Chief Minister said the idea of establishing an IT park or innovation hub in Shillong was first conceived in 2008 and described the inauguration as a "dream come true".

He said the technology park should eventually evolve into an innovation hub rather than remain limited to conventional IT activities.

Sangma also said Meghalaya's economy had more than doubled since 2018 and the state government was targeting another doubling by 2032, which he attributed to policy stability.

He said the government was simultaneously investing in infrastructure and connectivity, including a new Secretariat and administrative city at New Shillong, expansion of hospitality infrastructure, extension of the Shillong Airport runway and road projects connecting Shillong with Guwahati.

Focus on young workforce

Sangma highlighted the importance of human resources for the growth of Meghalaya's technology sector, noting that around half of the state's population is below 20 years of age.

"The youth are tech-savvy, explore, innovate and are linked to global trends," he said.

He said the government was supporting skill development through initiatives including the Meghalaya State Skill Development Mission, the Meghalaya Skills programme, a government engineering college and a proposed skill university.

The Chief Minister called for greater participation from the industry in designing courses based on market requirements and identifying niche areas where Meghalaya could develop specialised expertise.

Sangma said Shillong should aspire to become a centre of excellence for the Northeast, BIMSTEC and Southeast Asia and develop into a technology and innovation hub.

Recalling his visit to Berkeley in the United States in 2018-19, he said Shillong should build a similar reputation as a place where innovation leaders and companies come together.

BJP minister Sanbor Shullai, Chief Secretary Dr Shakil Ahammed and senior officials of the IT Department also attended the inauguration.