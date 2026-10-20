Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has inaugurated an Apiculture Multi-Facility Centre-cum-Processing Unit at Mellim in Rerapara, South West Garo Hills district, to strengthen beekeeping and create livelihood opportunities for local communities.

The ₹1.52-crore facility is expected to strengthen the honey value chain through processing, bottling, testing, marketing and bee-box manufacturing, according to the Chief Minister.

Sangma said Meghalaya’s honey has the potential to reach global markets, adding that scientific beekeeping, quality processing, packaging and effective branding would be key to expanding the reach of the state’s organic honey.

Under Apiculture Mission 2.0, the state is supporting 6,491 beekeepers across 87 clusters in all 12 districts of Meghalaya.

The Chief Minister also said the government was exploring the establishment of a Bee Museum and Interpretation Centre to showcase Meghalaya’s honey and highlight its potential.

The initiative aims to develop beekeeping into a sustainable rural enterprise, generate income and strengthen livelihoods while promoting Meghalaya’s honey in national and international markets.