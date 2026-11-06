Meghalaya CM inaugurates Rs 20-crore road, heritage monolith in Mawhati
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the Mawlasnai-Kdohhati Road and a heritage monolith in Mawhati. The projects will improve access for six villages and showcase Khasi and Jaiñtia heritage.
- Project was constructed under Batch I of the PMGSY-III programme
- Local communities are expected to receive improved accessibility across the area
- Mawhati MLA Bah Charles Marngar attended the official inauguration ceremony
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on November 6 inaugurated the Mawlasnai-Kdohhati Road in Mawhati constituency, constructed under Batch I of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III) at a sanctioned cost of Rs 20 crore.
The road project is expected to benefit six villages in the area by improving road connectivity and accessibility for local communities.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mawhati MLA Bah Charles Marngar.
During the visit, Sangma also inaugurated a monolith at Mawlasnai, which represents the cultural, religious and historical heritage of the Khasi and Jaiñtia communities.
Sharing the updates on social media, the Chief Minister said the road would improve connectivity for residents across the six villages, while the monolith would serve as a distinctive symbol of the region's rich heritage.
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