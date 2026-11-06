Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on November 6 inaugurated the Mawlasnai-Kdohhati Road in Mawhati constituency, constructed under Batch I of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III) at a sanctioned cost of Rs 20 crore.

The road project is expected to benefit six villages in the area by improving road connectivity and accessibility for local communities.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mawhati MLA Bah Charles Marngar.

During the visit, Sangma also inaugurated a monolith at Mawlasnai, which represents the cultural, religious and historical heritage of the Khasi and Jaiñtia communities.

Sharing the updates on social media, the Chief Minister said the road would improve connectivity for residents across the six villages, while the monolith would serve as a distinctive symbol of the region's rich heritage.