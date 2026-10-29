Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated key infrastructure projects and laid the foundation for new developments in East Garo Hills on the occasion of the district’s Golden Jubilee, marking 50 years of its formation.

The projects focus on improving road connectivity, strengthening police infrastructure and expanding affordable housing facilities in the district.

As part of the road development initiatives, the Chief Minister inaugurated upgraded internal roads in Williamnagar, the widened Rongrenggre–Simsanggre–Nengkhra Road, interlocking concrete-block roads and the Rongongre Bridge on the Chekwebira–Rongbing Boldak road.

The three road projects cover approximately 24.39 km and involve an investment of ₹47.60 crore. They are expected to improve mobility, enhance road safety and provide better access to essential services for residents.

Sangma also laid the foundation for the Commandant’s Office of the 5th Battalion, Meghalaya Police (3rd IRBn), at Samanda. The facility is intended to support police personnel engaged in internal security, counter-insurgency operations, disaster management and law-and-order duties.

In the housing sector, the Chief Minister laid the foundation for Middle-Income Group (MIG) rental units worth ₹3.60 crore, aimed at improving housing facilities and living conditions.

Highlighting the district’s development priorities as it marks 50 years, Sangma reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure, creating opportunities and ensuring that development reaches communities across East Garo Hills.