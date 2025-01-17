Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated the Rural Health Centre (RHC) at Myriaw, which falls under Mawthadraishan constituency in Eastern West Khasi Hills district. He said that the RHC, covering 21 villages, will receive an additional fund of Rs 38 lakhs.

Under the CM’s Special Development Fund, Rs 38.8 Lakh was sanctioned for the Myriaw RHC.

He was accompanied with Rajya Sabha MP, Dr. W R Kharlukhi, Sports Minister and Mawthadraishan MLA, Shakliar Warjri.

During the event, the Meghalaya chief minister stated that the health sector is one of the most challenging sectors in the state, further highlighting the infrastructure reformation in the sector.

He stated that healthcare has been made more accessible to the rural population in the last 7 years.

Furthermore, the Assam CM reiterated that the state government is committed to transforming the sector with the highest budget allocation for the health sector at 9 per cent, which stands as the highest in the country.

"This is a reflection of the Government’s commitment," he said.

The Myriaw RHC is run by Dr. H G Roberts Hospital, Shillong, making it the fourth such RHC run by the hospital in the state.

Stressing on the power of collaboration, CM Sangma highlighted that the support from the community and well-meaning organisations like the Dr. H G Roberts Hospital, Shillong will inspire unity in transforming healthcare accessibility in Meghalaya.

In appreciation of the efforts by Dr. H.G. Roberts Hospital, Shillong, CM Sangma announced that support will be provided to their hospital in Shillong for the upgradation of infrastructure to offer Laser Lithotripsy services.