Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on June 18, inaugurated the newly constructed two-storey building of Dalu Government Higher Secondary School in West Garo Hills district.

The project, executed under Mission Education Phase I, is part of the state’s larger push to strengthen educational infrastructure.

Highlighting the government’s broader vision, the chief minister emphasised the focus on holistic development, covering education, sports, music, and entrepreneurship.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Sangma stated, "Over the past few years, we have revamped and built new facilities for government schools and colleges, including the establishment of Captain Williamson Sangma State University, the first in our state."

Sangma stated that his government has invested close to Rs 3,000 crore in key sectors like education, sports, and entrepreneurship through initiatives such as CM Elevate and PRIME.

"These ongoing efforts reflect our commitment to youth welfare and overall development of the state," he said.

Earlier during the day, CM Sangma also inaugurated the PRIME Hub at Baghmara. "PRIME Hubs have emerged as centres to boost economic activities of entrepreneurs, SHGs and farmers and are supporting the community in livelihood generating activities. Dedicate it to the people," he wrote on X.