As a remarkable development within the cultural diaspora of Meghalaya, CM Conrad Sangma inaugurated the much-awaited Shillong International Centre for Performing Arts & Culture (SICPAC) under the Department of Arts & Culture (DAC), at Mawkasiang today in presence of Deputy CM-Shri Prestone Tyngsong, Minister of Arts & Culture- Sanbor Shullai, Chief Secretary, Govt of Meghalaya- Donald P Wahlang, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary, Arts & Culture Dept- Frederick Roy Kharkongor, IAS.

This kind of infrastructure with such a huge seating capacity is the 1st of its kind in the state of Meghalaya. With the advent of SICPAC, it’s a dream-come-true for all the artists and art enthusiasts of Meghalaya.

SICPAC Project boasts of an iconic RCC framed structure and the building cluster comprises different theatres and auditoria halls, like a Multipurpose Theatre with a capacity of 1739 seats, a Little Theatre with 302 seats, a Black Box Theatre with 574 seats, and an Open-Air Theatre with a standing capacity of 15,000 people, all connected through a central block surrounded with water bodies. The composite structure is aesthetically placed on the hill slopes of Shillong overlooking a valley.

The iconic structure has been built at a total cost of Rs 151.33 crore with fund support of Rs 136.20 crore from the Central Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR)- (Approved by M/O DoNER, Govt. of India) and Rs 15.13 crore from the State.

Speaking at the inaugural programme, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, “The Shillong International Centre for Performing Arts & Culture will set a new benchmark as an infrastructure platform for Performing Arts in the national and international arena. The facility will serve as the venue for mega cultural events in the domains of dance, theatre, and music and also host film festivals and particularly showcase art and crafts from the northeast region. As an International Convention Centre with state-of-the-art amenities, the facility will offer an employable skill development course in art, music, films, television, and multimedia disciplines for the youth of Meghalaya as well as other North-eastern States. A small museum at this facility showcasing the State’s art and craft would be an added tourist attraction.”

A few of the available utilities at SICPAC include a contemporary Art Gallery, a Sky Theatre, a Special Exhibitions Space, a VIP Enclosure Area, an Auditorium Hall with a rotating stage, a VIP Banquet Hall, a VIP Lounge, a VIP Rest Room, automated elevators, a Tribal Museum, a Media Centre, Television & AV Studio, a Library, a Food Court and administrative workspace.

Meghalaya Government Construction Corporation Ltd was appointed as PMC (Project Management Consultant) and M/s. Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd (A Govt. of India Undertaking), M/S NCC Limited and M/s Skematic Consultants were crucial stakeholders towards the completion of the project.