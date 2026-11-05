Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on November 5 inaugurated the shooting range of the West Jaiñtia Shooting Association at Khliehtyrchi, aimed at strengthening sports training facilities for young shooters in the state.

In a post on X, Sangma said he had supported the association with equipment and safety gear to help young athletes prepare for the upcoming 2027 National Games, which Meghalaya is scheduled to host.

He expressed hope that the facility would provide an opportunity for aspiring shooters to train and improve their skills ahead of the national sporting event.

The Chief Minister also encouraged the athletes to train hard and bring recognition to the state through their performances.