Meghalaya CM inaugurates shooting range in Khliehtyrchi ahead of 2027 National Games
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma inaugurated a shooting range at Khliehtyrchi on November 5. The facility will support young shooters preparing for the 2027 National Games.
- Sangma provided the association with essential equipment and safety gear
- Young athletes can sharpen their shooting skills at the facility
- Meghalaya is scheduled to host the national sporting event in 2027
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on November 5 inaugurated the shooting range of the West Jaiñtia Shooting Association at Khliehtyrchi, aimed at strengthening sports training facilities for young shooters in the state.
In a post on X, Sangma said he had supported the association with equipment and safety gear to help young athletes prepare for the upcoming 2027 National Games, which Meghalaya is scheduled to host.
He expressed hope that the facility would provide an opportunity for aspiring shooters to train and improve their skills ahead of the national sporting event.
The Chief Minister also encouraged the athletes to train hard and bring recognition to the state through their performances.
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