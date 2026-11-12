Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on November 12 inaugurated the sixth edition of the Shillong Literary Festival at Ward’s Lake in Shillong.

In a post on X, Sangma expressed happiness over the festival's growth over the past six years, saying that what began as an initiative with a vision and uncertainties has developed into an important platform celebrating literature, creativity and ideas.

The Chief Minister said the festival is part of a broader vision to provide young people with opportunities to discover their talents, express themselves and interact with creative minds from across the world.

He also expressed hope that the festival would expand to more cities and reach international platforms in the coming years.

Sangma extended his best wishes to the authors, artists, organisers and participants, expressing hope that the event would continue to inspire young people and nurture a lasting interest in literature and creativity.