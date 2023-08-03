Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated the State Education Commission at the MBoSE office in Shillong on August 3.

During the inauguration ceremony, CM Sangma emphasized the importance of overall structuring and reformation of the education sector and expressed his belief that the newly established commission would do justice to education in the state.

"The State Education Commission marks a new era for the education sector in Meghalaya. With its inception, we can look forward to better days and witness positive changes," stated CM Sangma.

The commission is chaired by Prof. SM Sungoh from the Department of Education, North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), with Prof David Reid Syiemlieh and Tony TC Marak as Advisers. Ambrose Ch Marak, Secretary in-charge of the Education Department, serves as the Member Secretary.

The commission also includes 12 co-opted members from various educational backgrounds and expertise. The term of the commission is set for two years.

Terms of Reference:

1. Advise the Government of Meghalaya on school and college system matters, salary and school structure, school management functioning, and accountability.

2. Recommend concrete solutions, strategic interventions, and policy decisions to implement reforms in the school and higher education system, aligning with the principles of NEP 2020.

Functions & Responsibilities:

The commission will address crucial issues impacting the education sector in Meghalaya, including the management of aided schools and colleges, pay parity for teachers, rationalization of schools, language teacher availability in border areas, and more. It will study existing situations, identify gaps and issues, and propose long-term solutions and policy changes where necessary.

The commission also aims to update the Meghalaya State Education Policy to align it with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, paving the way for comprehensive educational reforms in the state.