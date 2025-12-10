Meghalaya CM inaugurates Tri Hills Ensemble, vows to safeguard Khasi, Garo and Jaiñtia heritage

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the fourth edition of the Tri Hills Ensemble at Ward's Lake on December 10, emphasising the government's commitment to safeguarding the state's indigenous cultural identity.

The festival celebrates the artistic traditions and craftsmanship of the Khasi, Garo and Jaiñtia communities. In a ceremonial gesture, Sangma handed over oars to boatmen, marking the official start of festivities that will extend to Umngot for the traditional boat race.

"Tri Hills stands as a proud celebration of the vibrant tribal heritage and the distinctive arts and crafts of our Khasi, Garo and Jaiñtia communities," Sangma said, describing the ensemble as "a living testament to the spirit and identity of our people."

During the launch ceremony, the chief minister presented the Meghalaya Culture and Cuisine Awards and the Meghalaya Arts and Heritage Awards. He also released several books by local authors and a report on the CM's Research Grant.

Sangma separately inaugurated cultural and tourism amenities at Lum Pomblang and Madan Syiem in Smit for the Nongkrem Dance, one of the state's most significant traditional ceremonies. The chief minister recalled visiting the sacred site three and a half years ago, where he witnessed the dance's elaborate rituals.

"Despite decades of statehood, the cultural identity of our tribal community had not been fully safeguarded," he noted. "We resolved then to change this, to ensure that the rituals, practices, and heritage that define our people receive the respect, support, and recognition they deserve."

The initiatives reflect the state government's broader strategy to protect Meghalaya's tribal heritage whilst promoting cultural tourism in the region.