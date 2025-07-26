Meghalaya CM launches Rs 1 cr True North Center to boost sports economy

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on July 25, inaugurated the True North Center at Lapalang, one of the largest initiatives under the CM ELEVATE program, sanctioned with Rs 1 crore.

During the event, the chief minister lauded entrepreneurs for their achievements. "Entrepreneurs like Gary, who chase their dreams with relentless determination, continue to inspire us," he wrote on his official X handle,

Further, he celebrated programs like CM ELEVATE and PRIME Meghalaya for "empowering such individuals to turn their vision into reality."

The Meghalaya chief minister expressed his admiration for the quality infrastructure at the True North Center, highlighting the immense potential of the sports economy. "We want to see more of our youth and entrepreneurs tapping into this space," he said.

He said investments like True North would prepare the youth to contribute to India’s Olympic aspirations while encouraging more entrepreneurs to explore opportunities in this growing sector.

Earlier during the day, CM Sangma attended the Summit for Rural Empowerment under the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Vikas Mission (PM-JVM).

"The summit brought together policy-makers, SHGs, farmers, community leaders, and industry partners to advance inclusive development in tribal and rural communities," he wrote on X.

CM Sangma reiterated that the state "continues to support grassroots entrepreneurship and self-reliance." He informed that over 55,000 women-led SHGs and 20,000 farmer groups are driving change in the state.