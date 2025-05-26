Meghalaya CM inaugurates two girls’ hostels in North Garo Hills
Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated two girls’ hostels in North Garo Hills to support tribal girls’ education. He also launched Rs 547 crore climate projects to enhance the state’s environmental resilience.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated two girls’ hostels in North Garo Hills district, on May 26.
A Girls’ Hostel constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore under Article 275 at Mendipathar College was inaugurated. It will operate on a non-profit basis and be managed by the Awe Self Help Group (SHG).
Another Tribal Girls’ Hostel built at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore at Resubelpara was also inaugurated. It will be managed by Ramke Memorial School.
The chief minister said the hostels will provide a decent, safe, and secure living environment and support girls from remote areas to continue their education.
Earlier during the day, he also launched two key initiatives to accelerate the state’s #ClimateAction and #ClimateAdaptation efforts during a program held at Mendipathar.
Together, the Rs 547.19 crore projects are expected to play a transformative role in Meghalaya’s long-term climate adaptation and ecosystem restoration strategy.
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