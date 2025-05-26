Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated two girls’ hostels in North Garo Hills district, on May 26.

A Girls’ Hostel constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore under Article 275 at Mendipathar College was inaugurated. It will operate on a non-profit basis and be managed by the Awe Self Help Group (SHG).

Another Tribal Girls’ Hostel built at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore at Resubelpara was also inaugurated. It will be managed by Ramke Memorial School.

The chief minister said the hostels will provide a decent, safe, and secure living environment and support girls from remote areas to continue their education.

Earlier during the day, he also launched two key initiatives to accelerate the state’s #ClimateAction and #ClimateAdaptation efforts during a program held at Mendipathar.

Together, the Rs 547.19 crore projects are expected to play a transformative role in Meghalaya’s long-term climate adaptation and ecosystem restoration strategy.