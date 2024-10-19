Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on October 19 inaugurated Synod College Annexe’s Vocational Training Centre.

He also announced the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of the college open.

Further, he praised the college authorities for providing students with quality education.

The Chief Minister's Office on their X handle stated, "CM lauded Synod College, Shillong for not just providing education but for going out of the way for its students and the community."

He lauded the college for being a "premier institution and continuing to be a leader on many fronts."

Furthermore, the Meghalaya CM also inaugurated the Vocational Training Centre, urging the college to explore trainings like mushroom cultivation and benefit from the various schemes from the government.

CM Sangma congratulated Synod College and encouraged them to continue their positive impact on the youth and society.